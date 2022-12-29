Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 30,854 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,892.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 124.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

