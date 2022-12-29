Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,127,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Truist Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

TFC opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.