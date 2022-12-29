Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.