Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VT opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

