Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

