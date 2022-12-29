Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 202,857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

