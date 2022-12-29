VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

