Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 41.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 330,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 97,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average is $297.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.