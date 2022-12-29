Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.82.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

