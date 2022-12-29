Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

