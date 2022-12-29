Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $340.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.95 and a 200-day moving average of $318.07. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

