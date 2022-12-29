Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.