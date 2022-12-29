Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.23 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

