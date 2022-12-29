Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 306 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

