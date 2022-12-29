WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

WestRock Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

