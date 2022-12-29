WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.0% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 76,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $461.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

