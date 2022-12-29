Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.99.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WSM. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

