15,300 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 15.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Balchem by 5.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Stock Up 2.5 %

BCPC opened at $123.16 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $173.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.