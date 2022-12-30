18,400 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 232,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,068.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

