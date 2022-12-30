20,200 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

