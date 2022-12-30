2,155 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

AMZN stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

