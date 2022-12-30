26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Short Interest Down 35.8% in December

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 309.9% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,314,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 993,684 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 827,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 546,959 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 277,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

