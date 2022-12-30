2,849 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.58, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $136.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.