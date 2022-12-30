4,000 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CHE stock opened at $517.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.54 and a 200-day moving average of $481.55. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

