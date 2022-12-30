51,300 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE PBF opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.86 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.