55,700 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in UGI by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in UGI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in UGI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 196,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

