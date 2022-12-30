9,500 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

