Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 103.6% in December

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the November 30th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACST. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

