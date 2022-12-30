Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.97. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1,295 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

