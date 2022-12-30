ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.86 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.