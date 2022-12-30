Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Up 136.0% in December

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a growth of 136.0% from the November 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Advanced Human Imaging Price Performance

AHI stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Human Imaging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Human Imaging in the third quarter worth $37,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

