Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEHA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

