Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Short Interest Update

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Agile Growth Price Performance
Shares of AGGR opened at $10.09 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
Agile Growth Company Profile
