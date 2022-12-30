AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 725.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGNCM opened at $20.20 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $25.90.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

