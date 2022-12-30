AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 725.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AGNCM opened at $20.20 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $25.90.
About AGNC Investment
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCM)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.