Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the November 30th total of 248,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AGFY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agrify has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($10.05). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a negative net margin of 208.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,617,866.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Guichao Hua bought 54,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,617,866.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 2,307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,999.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agrify by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Agrify by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 276,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

