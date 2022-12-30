Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Down 76.2% in December

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

AHRN stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Ahren Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.23.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ahren Acquisition by 89.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 568,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the third quarter worth $240,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,888,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.