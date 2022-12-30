Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Gap Down to $56.03

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.03, but opened at $53.55. Alliant Energy shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 1,711 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

