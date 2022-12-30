Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $5.62

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.74. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3,423 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $860.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Insider Activity

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

