Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HCA opened at $240.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

