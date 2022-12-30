Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,148 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $34.77 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

