Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,929,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.