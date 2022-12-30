Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 459.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,299,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 863,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

