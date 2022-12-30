Allworth Financial LP Has $149,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.