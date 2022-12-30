Allworth Financial LP Has $167,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

