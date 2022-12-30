Allworth Financial LP Has $198,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $544.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

