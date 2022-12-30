Allworth Financial LP Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $219.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

