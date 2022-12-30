Allworth Financial LP Sells 257 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

