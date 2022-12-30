Allworth Financial LP Sells 266 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

