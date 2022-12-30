AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of AltEnergy Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,980,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

