Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.0% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 318,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

AMZN stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.